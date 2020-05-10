Breaking News
Register sex offender being held in jail after he’s caught in bed with 12-year-old

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO – A registered sex offender is being held Saturday in the Washington County Jail after the sheriff’s department reports he was caught in bed with a 12-year-old girl.  The sheriff’s office reports 35-year-old Lonnie Fisher of Bismarck was found with the girl today at a home in Cadet, Missouri by the girl’s grandfather.

Fisher faces several felony counts: child molestation, statutory rape, sodomy and unlawful use of a weapon, which includes pulling a cross bow on the grandfather after being discovered.

Fisher pled guilty to a statutory rape charge in 2012.

