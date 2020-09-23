Register to vote at St. Louis County Libraries this weekend

CLAYTON, Mo. – If you are not registered to vote then you can do so this Saturday at a St. Louis County Library. The League of Women Voters will be at all county libraries from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

To register you must be a US citizen and Missouri resident. You must be 18 by the November third election day and have some form of identification. Forms of identification include a driver’s license, a school, or a government-issued ID, paycheck, or a current utility bill. Just something that contains the name and address of the voter.

The last day to register is October 7, 2020.