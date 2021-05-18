Regular hours return today at FEMA’s downtown COVID vaccination site

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Tuesday, May 18 COVID vaccinations at The Dome at America’s Center will go back to their original schedule from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Enter the FEMA run vaccination site at Broadway and Cole. Look for Entrance C.

Those coming for their first shots can choose between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must be 18 or older while recipients of the Pfizer vaccine must be 12 or older.

FEMA has administered more than 39,000 vaccine doses since April 7. The last day of the FEMA clinic is June 1.

St. Louis County health officials said testing is still part of fighting the pandemic. County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the county has administered more than 1 million tests but about two-thirds of St. Louis County residents are not yet vaccinated. Officials still recommend getting tested if someone has come into contact with an infected person or starts to exhibit symptoms.