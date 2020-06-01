Remaining St. Louis County businesses expected to reopen in June

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As unrest continues to unfold, the weekend also brought more COVID-19 cases and deaths to some areas in the St. Louis region. County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to announce that all remaining St. Louis County businesses can begin reopening on June 15th including gyms, fitness centers, pools, and movie theatres. Bars can reopen on June 8th.

There was an increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Missouri added 185 more cases yesterday versus Saturday’s total. There are now at least 782 deaths across the state.

Illinois reports more than 1,300 more cases from yesterday and 60 additional deaths. Illinois now has passed 120,000 total cases while Missouri has eclipsed 13,000 total cases.

St. Louis City reports 25 more cases. In St. Louis County, there are 13 more cases and one more death. St. Charles County added two more cases yesterday and one more death.

There are 2,227 people in St. Louis County who had COVID-19 have been released from isolation. That number has remained the same since last Friday morning. Plus, 635 others have either recovered or been released from isolation from the other local counties that we are tracking which keep that figure. Those counties are Jefferson and Madison.