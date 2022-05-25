KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The remains of a man who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 have been returned to Missouri for burial.

The remains of Seaman 1st Class Wilbur Francis Newton arrived in Kansas City on Tuesday. His remains were identified as part of a project started in 2015 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Investigators contacted Newton’s oldest living maternal relative in 2012 to obtain DNA used to identify him. Robin Deeds, the child of Newton’s cousin, said Newton will be laid to rest this weekend in Mound City.

He will buried in a plot that Newton’s parents bought for him before their deaths in the 1940s.