Remains of Missing in Action Korean War veteran land in St. Louis today

DECATUR, Ill. – The remains of a Decatur, Illinois man who was reported Missing in Action during the Korean War have been found and will arrive in his home town Monday.

U.S. Army Corporal Asa Emmitt Vance was reported Missing in Action on December 2, 1950. His remains will be taken from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Decatur by Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care.

A procession to honor Vance is scheduled to start between 4:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Mr. Fuel Travel Station on Corvette Drive in Litchfield, Illinois. The procession will return to I-55 North between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. They will then exit at Raymond.

The Patriot Guard and the Illinois State Police will assist with the procession.

The Illinois National Guard said those who wish to pay their respects to Vance should park in large parking lots and be standing outside of their vehicle when the procession goes by.

“Please be silent and place your hand over your heart as the procession passes. If you are in uniform, please render a salute. If you have American flags, please bring them,” the Illinois National Guard said. “Show the family your support and let’s welcome home Cpl Vance. Be safe when standing on the roadside. The procession will slow down through each town to allow everyone to observe Cpl Vance’s procession.”

Below are the approximate locations and times of the procession.

  • 5:30 pm RAYMOND
  • 5:35 pm HARVEL
  • 5:45 pm MORRISONVILLE
  • 5:50 pm PALMER
  • 6:00 pm TAYLORVILLE
  • 6:10 pm STONINGTON
  • 6:20 pm BLUE MOUND
  • 6:25 pm BOODY
  • 6:30-7 pm DECATUR

