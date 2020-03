Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Valeda Keys is a licensed practical nurse and a two-time breast cancer survivor. Now she is a champion for breast health.

In 2010, at just 37 years old, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and found the process of being newly diagnosed to be extremely complicated. Keys took her experience and put it into action for others, creating a non-profit called Valeda’s Hope.