Renovated St. Charles County park to get splash area, bike playground

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– A St. Charles County park is getting a major transformation as well as a new name. Last night, the County Council approved the change of the name from Youth Activity Park to the Kinetic Park.

Construction will begin this spring at the Dardenne Prairie location. The transformation are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

The park already includes the largest pump track in the United States, the largest outdoor skate park in Missouri, and a 30-foot indoor rock climbing wall.

The new additions at Kinetic Park will include:

  • Activity Center– It will have an e-Sports room to host tournaments and competitions. There will also be an indoor street-style skateboard area and all-seasons activity rooms. The existing park building will be renovated to include a climber wall for children and additional rental space.
  • Bike Playground and Skills Course– A 22-000 square foot bicycle playground will feature obstacles designed to offer a safe way to build cycling confidence. There will also be an advanced skills course. This will be the first new area completed.
  • Splash Play– This area will combine natural elements with modern play equipment like sprayers, bubblers, a grotto waterfall, a meandering creek, and two water slides.
  • Adventure Playground – It will be a 40,000 square foot outdoor activity area. It will be built into the park’s landscape to allow visitors of all abilities access to swings, spinning features, net climbs, slides, and music features.

The St. Charles County Executive says that after the addition of the pump track the park began seeing an influx of visitors. He says that is when county leaders began reimagining what the park could be.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News