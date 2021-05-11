Renovated St. Charles County park to get splash area, bike playground

ST. LOUIS– A St. Charles County park is getting a major transformation as well as a new name. Last night, the County Council approved the change of the name from Youth Activity Park to the Kinetic Park.
Construction will begin this spring at the Dardenne Prairie location. The transformation are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.
The park already includes the largest pump track in the United States, the largest outdoor skate park in Missouri, and a 30-foot indoor rock climbing wall.
The new additions at Kinetic Park will include:
- Activity Center– It will have an e-Sports room to host tournaments and competitions. There will also be an indoor street-style skateboard area and all-seasons activity rooms. The existing park building will be renovated to include a climber wall for children and additional rental space.
- Bike Playground and Skills Course– A 22-000 square foot bicycle playground will feature obstacles designed to offer a safe way to build cycling confidence. There will also be an advanced skills course. This will be the first new area completed.
- Splash Play– This area will combine natural elements with modern play equipment like sprayers, bubblers, a grotto waterfall, a meandering creek, and two water slides.
- Adventure Playground – It will be a 40,000 square foot outdoor activity area. It will be built into the park’s landscape to allow visitors of all abilities access to swings, spinning features, net climbs, slides, and music features.
The St. Charles County Executive says that after the addition of the pump track the park began seeing an influx of visitors. He says that is when county leaders began reimagining what the park could be.