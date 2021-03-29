Rental assistance available for St. Louis County residents who struggled during pandemic

ST. LOUIS– Rental relief is on the way for St. Louis County residents who have struggled during the pandemic. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says people can start applying for the $29.7 million emergency rental assistance program April 5.

The program will provide back rent and temporary rental assistance to low-income and moderate-income households that have has a loss of income, qualified for unemployment benefits, or had financial hardships due to the pandemic.

The program will only pay for back rent owed after March 13, 2020. The funding is part of the latest stimulus package passed by Congress.

Applicants may be eligible for up to the max of 12 months of emergency assistance. If households have already received assistance from another program they can still apply for the funding. However, they can not receive more than 12 months of assistance in total.

A call center is up and running starting Monday at answer questions from landlords and tenants. You can learn more by calling 314-806-0910.

You can learn more about the income limits for the program and how to apply by heading to the Emergency Rental Assistance page on STLCorona.com.

