Rep. Bush criticizes Sen. Manchin for waiting to vote on infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON – Senator Joe Manchin said he needs more time to look at President Biden’s now $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan and its projected impact.

The West Virginia Democrat’s vote is crucial to passing the President’s plan. St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush pushed back. She said Manchin’s delay is, “anti-black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant.”

“I was raised in a little coal-mining town. I have compassion for everybody, and I don’t see race as a barrier whatsoever. We’ve been all-inclusive. We all work together back in Farmington. We live together, we play together, we slept in each other’s homes and you know, we were just the best of friends. I’ve just never seen this. So, she just doesn’t know me,” Manchin said.

Senator Manchin also accused House progressives of playing, “political games.” He said they’re refusing to pass the Senate’s infrastructure bill until the Senate passes a companion social-spending bill.