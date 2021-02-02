Rep. Cori Bush calls on Biden to get the COVID vaccine to underserved communities

WASHINGTON – Representative Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Nanette Diaz Barragan, D-Calif., penned a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday highlighting their concern over the distribution of COVID vaccines to underserved communities and communities of color.

Some of Bush’s ideas include having mobile units bring doses of the vaccine to “public housing that is home to seniors and other high-risk populations. Also, the federal government can specifically earmark shipments of the vaccine to be delivered specifically to providers in underserved communities with the highest rates of infection and mortalities.”

She left the letter with a list of questions for Biden.

Ten other Democratic members of Congress signed the letter.