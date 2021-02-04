Rep. Cori Bush to serve on House Judiciary Committee and House Committee on Oversight and Reform

WASHINGTON – Representative Cori Bush, D-Mo., announced Thursday that she is now a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

She will also serve on four subcommittees. Those include the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Right and Civil Liberties, the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, and the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment.

“With our appointments to these subcommittees, St. Louis and I will fight to shape policy around our most urgent needs. Together, we will reimagine justice in America, hold our government and corporations accountable, take on the climate crisis, guarantee voting rights, and close the racial wealth gap,” Bush said. “Our work has already begun, and I look forward to working with Chairman Nadler and Chairwoman Maloney to legislate like our lives depend on it — because they do.”