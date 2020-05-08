Rep. Hartzler: Mizzou working to have students return this fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri’s fourth congressional district is in the western part of the state and represented by Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler. The state’s largest school, the University of Missouri at Columbia, is in her district. We have a lot of parents and students wondering what the future looks like for classes this fall. What can you tell us about the conversations you’ve had with university officials?

“They are taking the steps necessary to make sure students will get the best education possible,” said Missouri US Representative Vicky Hartzler. “They are determined to make sure this university will continue to be the flagship school in the state. They are working to have students come back in the fall.”

Hartzler also represents Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood. What special precautions are taking place to ensure our military members are still training, while remaining safe?

“They are taking special precautions with recruits. They are closely monitored for several weeks,” said Rep. Hartzler. “They are still keeping their eyes on the mission to make sure our nation stays safe.”

Missouri is one of the nation’s top producers of food, and Hartzler’s district is a key to that production. Colleen from Clinton, Missouri asks, “What is congress doing to protect our food supply?”

“There is a provision in the CARES for farmers,” said Rep. Hartzler. “We are looking at meatpacking plants. Making sure the workers stay safe so food can continue coming to the grocery store.”