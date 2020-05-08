Rep. Luetkemeyer says a payroll tax cut makes sense to stimulate the economy

ST. ELIZABETH, Mo. – Missouri’s third congressional district is represented by Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer. The area includes Jefferson City, Lake of the Ozarks, and much of eastern mid-Missouri.



Luetkemeyer is a banker by profession. He understands the diverse issues the financial institution is facing. FOX 2 asked him what needs to be done next to make sure people still have incomes flowing, while also keeping them safe.

“I sit on the president’s task force. I do not want a repeat of 2008 and 2009. What the regulators did devastated communities,” said Missouri US Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer. “I think a payroll tax cut makes a lot of sense. People should keep their own money to spend on theirselves. The same goes for businesses. There is no red tape that way and a good way of keeping bureaucrats out of it.”

The Lake of the Ozarks is also in Luetkemeyer’s district. That area is not known for social distancing. It’s more about getting people together.

“The president’s task force says that UV rays are a good way of fighting coronavirus. So, activities like golfing and boating during the day seem fine,” said Rep. Luetkemeyer. “I think as the summer we’ll have more information. By mid-summer we’ll be back to normal.”