Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is asking you to act in one of their 10 minutes plays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is closed to the public. So, they’re bringing the plays and playwrights to your living room. They want you to be center stage.

“We would love families to go online download the play and record themselves acting the shows,” says Trevon Griffith, Playwright creator.

The Rep commissioned five playwrights to write ten-minute plays for playathome.org.

“I’ve written a ten-minute play titled ain’t nobody here but you and me,” says Griffith. “It’s a retelling of an African American folk tale. I believe in telling stories that are often unheard. I was inspired by my family and growing up and having storytime. So, I thought why not share this experience with viewers all over.”

“We teamed up with a bunch of theaters across the country like Baltimore’s Center Stage and Woolly Mammoth, the Public in New York, Long Wharf Theatre in Baltimore’s Center Stage. We and all got together to commit to it. Each theatre commissioning five playwrights to write ten-minute pieces that are then available for families to download and read with families free of charge to keep supporting the people we believe in,” says Becks Redman, Producer New Play Development Repertory Theater St. Louis.

It’s believed that during the plague quarantine in 1606, William Shakespeare wrote King Lear. Keeping that in mind at the Rep, they’re trying to turn this COVID-19 outbreak into an opportunity.

“That is true,” says Redman. “Yeah, I do feel great art can come out of times of chaos and crisis and I’m excited to see what work will develop and what’s going to come out of this.”

At playathome.org you can find ten-minute plays that your family can act out. Thursday on the Webster University campus they’re asking you to upload your performance to Facebook or YouTube and tag it #repstl and #playathome.

The Rep is hoping you’ll consider buying a subscription to the next season, for the bard and future playwrights stuck inside.