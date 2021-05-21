Report: Company has deal to redevelop Jamestown Mall property

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–After years of standing vacant, and enduring political heat and later actual fire, the Jamestown Mall property in North St. Louis County appears a step closer to redevelopment.
Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the St. Louis County Port Authority has signed a resolution to have Kansas City-based NorthPoint, which has been involved in multiple industrial development projects in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and the Metro East, handle a $75 million dollar project on the Jamestown site.
Previous efforts to redevelop the property became entangled in the corruption scandal that ultimately brought down former County Executive Steve Stenger. More recently, the property, which has served as a distribution hub for food and supply giveaways by the Urban League since the onset of the pandemic, was also damaged by a three alarm fire last summer.
It is unclear what NorthPoint specifically has planned for the site. Citing Port Authority documents, the Post-Dispatch reports that at least 7 acres will include retail development along North Lindbergh.