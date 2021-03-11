Report: Paula Sims eligible for parole; Alton mom was found guilty of killing infant kids

ST. LOUIS–The Alton mother who confessed to killing her infant daughters in separate incidents in the 1980s, has been granted eligibility for a parole hearing by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Paula Sims’ attorney Jed Stone has argued that the former Alton woman suffered from postpartum psychosis at the time the two babies died, one in 1986 and 1989.
Sims was convicted in 1990 of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole. Her legal team had unsuccessfully petitioned for similar relief from the Quinn and Rauner administrations.
The Post-Dispatch says her attorney hopes for a hearing in front of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board in September.