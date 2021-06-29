Report released on Kirkwood School District’s sexual assault allegation policy

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Kirkwood School Board received an independent report breaking down how the district handles reports of sexual misconduct, and the results are troubling.

But Kirkwood School District leaders are vowing to move the district forward in a more positive direction.

The district brought in a group called Encompass Resolution to review the district’s actions in dealing with reports of sexual abuse, misconduct, and inappropriate behavior. The report found concerns from staff members and students particularly at the high school level when it comes to reporting accusations. Those concerns included questions about whether the reports would be taken seriously.

This whole inquiry began after a former Kirkwood High School teacher was accused of sexually assaulting three students years ago. The teacher’s attorney has said in the past that he denies the accusations. Additional concerns were raised in the wake of those charges.

In fact, those with Encompass Resolution said their analysis of past information and interviews allowed them to identify 30 staff members from the district who were accused in some way of sexual misconduct. The accusations went back to the 1970s.

Encompass Resolution officials said information about some of the reports was not detailed and that their job was not to re-investigate the accusations.

The school board vowed to change the district’s culture moving forward including providing students with resources to make them feel empowered to report any behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable.