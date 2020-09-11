Report shows cases and deaths at long-term care facilities slowing in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.- A new report from the St. Louis County Health Department show there were 306 new COVID-19 cases reported at long-term care facilities (LTC) in August.

Since the county began recording cases in March, LTCs have reported more than 2,320 COVID-19 cases and 494 COVID-19 deaths.

In July, updated numbers show there were 256 additional cases and 33 deaths.

The report also shared this data about COVID-19 cases and deaths at LTC facilities:

66% of all COVID-19 deaths in county

12% of all COVID-19 cases in county

21.3% case fatality rate

The county points out that while those numbers are still distressing, many of the cases and deaths happened earlier in the pandemic before safety protocols were fully implemented.

Month Number of Cases Deaths March 27 less than 5 April 813 147 May 681 212 June 188 68 July 256 33 August 306 33 Missing 48 0

There are 144 LTC facilities in St. Louis County. Health officials report that 98 of them have had residents report positive for COVID-19.

“The existence of cases in these facilities should not be considered an indictment of these facilities,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page during a morning briefing.

Page said close quarters, the age of residents, and existing medical conditions have made residents more vulnerable.

The report has a breakdown of the number of cases by facility. You can find that information on the St. Louis County’s coronavirus page.

Page also mentioned that the county established a high-risk task force, a move that has gained national recognition.

Page said that task force also created a quick response team which is deployed to a facility within 24 hours if there is an outbreak.