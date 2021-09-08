Report: St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden to announce retirement

ST. LOUIS – After serving nearly four years as St. Louis’ senior law enforcement official, John Hayden is expected to announce his retirement Wednesday afternoon.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are citing “police and city sources” in posting the story.

Mayor Tishaura Jones has called a 1 p.m. news conference and said she will join Chief Hayden for a “major announcement.” The retirement is believed to be that announcement.

Former Mayor Lyda Krewson named Hayden police chief on Dec. 28, 2017, after Sam Dotson retired. Hayden is the city’s 35th police chief and fourth African American person to hold that post.

Chief Hayden, 58, has worked in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for more than 34 years.

Dan Isom, the city’s interim public safety director and former police chief, will be asked to lead the search for Hayden’s successor.