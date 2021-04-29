Report: St. Peters police officer shot, injuries not believed to be life-threatening

ST. PETERS, Mo– Central County Fire officials in St. Charles County confirm the department has responded to a reported shooting of a St. Peters police officer late Thursday afternoon. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the fire department said.
The shooting was reported to have taken place at or near the 3031 block of Mid-Rivers Mall, a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market.
There is no word on the status of a suspect or suspects. The Missouri State Highway Patrol put out an alert to watch out for a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Bommarito Automotive SKYFOX showed police on scene with crime scene tape in the parking lot.
This is a developing story and will be updated