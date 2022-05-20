MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging numerous homes and other buildings.

Mount Carmel police Chief Mike McWilliams says people told officers they saw a tornado sweep through as a storm cut across the city’s south side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He says the storm left behind overturned trailers and sheds, downed trees and power lines, and several damaged homes.

No injuries were reported. He says initial reports relayed to the National Weather Service that the city’s high school was damaged by the storm were incorrect and staff at the school reported it was in good shape.

The storm may also have crossed the Wabash River into Knox County, Indiana.