Reporter says he needs some Imo’s after checking out NFL Experience in LA

ST. LOUIS – Nexstar reporter Justin Surrency has been joining FOX 2 News in the morning this week all the way from Los Angeles. He has been giving us live updates on the happenings there ahead of the Big Game on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Friday morning he had the details on the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s. It is an interactive football theme park in LA. Surrency went there Thursday and partook in the fun.

“I need to ice the arm and take a break after doing all that running. It worked up an appetite. Somebody send me some Imo’s pizza from St. Louis,” Surrency told FOX 2 Friday morning.