ST. LOUIS — Kalista Mitrisin is a journalist with a knack for the unexpected. When she’s not reporting from the scene of breaking news or finding interesting stories, Mitrisin can be found walking with her trusty friend, a Great Dane lab mix named Clark, or cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

Mitrisin has been a reporter for Fox 2 and KPLR 11 for several months and finds joy in covering a wide range of topics.

“I think just being out in the field and seeing something, so real happening makes me feel good that I can get the information out there, be on scene, show people what’s going on,” said Mitrisin.

Why did you want to become a journalist?

Terron Armstead, NFL player, with Mitrisin.

“I think I knew that from a pretty young age,” said Mitrisin. “I’d say high school was when I realized it was the one outlet where I could combine all my passions, getting to meet new people and learn new things every day.”

Mitrisin grew up in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she reported for WBRZ-TV. She was especially interested in writing about floods, how the Mississippi River and the coast affected the area, and how sediment diversion affected the security of the land.

What Motivates you?

“When I can get to know a situation or circumstance that’s going on in the community and I can be there to help them to assist them, use my voice to tell their story and see change happen,” said Mitrisin.

Second, Mitrisin says that her family, especially her grandparents, taught her to have strong morals and values. They talked about how important it is to care about something and how desire can lead to success.

How do you deal with work stress?

“I think when it comes to work stress, there are two main things that cause stress, pressure and deadlines,” said Mitrisin. “I don’t want to say stressors, but things I must deal with as a journalist is allowing myself to feel the situation, but not enough to affect my personal life.”

As a reporter, she has to make sure that her information is correct and that her sources are trustworthy, all while working quickly. Even though it’s frustrating for Mitrisin that she can’t always include everything she wants in her reports, she knows it’s important to work with the resources and time she has.

What is your favorite way to spend a day off?

Mitrisin loves exploring the city with her dog, Clark. Mitrisin also likes to relax by going to the movies and shopping. She also shows that she has a funny side and loves to make people laugh and smile.

Cooking and baking are also important parts of Mitrisin’s free time. She feels better when she makes new meals and tries out different ingredients. Mitrisin said that eating mostly vegetarian food during the week, and even trying vegan food, which gave her more energy.