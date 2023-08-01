ST. LOUIS — Jordan Williams is a journalist with a passion for sports reporting. He attended Cal State Northridge and studied print journalism before going into broadcasting. He has three years of anchoring, producing, and reporting experience prior to Fox 2.

Williams says that he thrives under pressure and is motivated to inform viewers. On his days off, he likes to play soccer, practice martial arts, and take walks in his neighborhood.

“I like general assignments, anything and everything that gets thrown at me,” said Williams. “I like to be adaptable and fill positions as needed.”

Williams anchors the weather and traffic reports and hosts the 11 p.m. news on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Why did you want to become a journalist?

Williams developed a love for sports in his childhood, and his dream was to become a professional athlete. However, as he grew older, he realized that it might not be feasible.

“The motivation to get into it was sports journalism, was sports. When I was working in Oregon in the last year I was there, I became like our main sports guy and did a lot of sports reporting,” Williams said.

Williams joins the Fox 2 team after gaining experience anchoring, producing, reporting and weather from KTVZ-TV in Bend, Oregon. He now anchors the sports segment on Thursdays at 11 p.m. and covers major events, like the Super Bowl, as part of the Fox 2 team.

What motivates you?

Williams considers the viewers as the most crucial aspect of his job.

“I am not big on letting people down,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, if I can look back on the work I did and feel good about it. That’s the most important, but I also want to make my producers look good, and our station look good too.”

How do you deal with work stress?

“I think I didn’t really realize how much work I was doing when I was in Oregon,” said Williams. “But I think stress comes with the job, and you just got to roll with the punches and try not to bring it home with you.”

In Oregon, he handled multiple responsibilities. Williams said the pressure of breaking news and time-sensitive reporting requires a quick thinking and gathering of information.

While he doesn’t have specific techniques for coping with stress, he strives to focus on doing a good job. He finds enjoyment in the adrenaline rush of meeting tight editing deadlines.

What’s your favorite way to spend a day off?

Williams said that he likes to play soccer, engage in martial arts such as Brazilian jujitsu and Muay Thai kickboxing, and goes on walks in his neighborhood. He finds walking relaxing and even made it into a morning routine.

He also appreciates the benefits of rest and relaxation, acknowledging that sometimes doing nothing can be the best form of medicine, although he admits it can also make him feel a bit guilty.

Regarding pets, he doesn’t have any. However, he found a way to get his pet fix by volunteering at the Humane Society on Tuesday mornings, where he walks the dogs, finding it to be a stress reliever and a fun way to spend time with furry friends.