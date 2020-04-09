Breaking News
IL: 462 deaths/15,078 cases; MO: 58 deaths/3,327 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Normandy officer shot on I-70 at Adelaide; lanes closed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A report of an "officer in need of aid" near I-70 and Adelaide was sent at around 11:15 am today. A police report says that a Normandy officer's ear was injured during a shooting. It is not clear if the officer was injured by broken glass or something else. A statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that three people are now in police custody near the location.

The officer does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. Several lanes of the highway were closed as first responders arrived at the scene. The highway appears to be opening back up now.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News