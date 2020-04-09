Normandy officer shot on I-70 at Adelaide; lanes closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A report of an "officer in need of aid" near I-70 and Adelaide was sent at around 11:15 am today. A police report says that a Normandy officer's ear was injured during a shooting. It is not clear if the officer was injured by broken glass or something else. A statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that three people are now in police custody near the location.

The officer does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. Several lanes of the highway were closed as first responders arrived at the scene. The highway appears to be opening back up now.