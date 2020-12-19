Representative-elect Cori Bush announces slot on House Judiciary

ST. LOUIS, Mo- She won’t be sworn in for a few more weeks, but when Representative-Elect Cori Bush officially gets to work in Washinigton, D.C., she’ll have a spot on a coveted committee.

Her office announced Friday that she had won an appointment to a seat on the House Judiciary Committee.

“Today, I am proud to have been named to a committee with the power to bring about justice for all. Every time I step into that committee room, I will bring with me the power of my lived experience,” Bush, who was an activist in Ferguson following the death of Michael Brown, said in a statement. “Together, we must work to prioritize investing in communities like mine that have been historically under-resourced and underserved.”

Bush defeated William “Lacy” Clay in an August primary rematch from 2018 and then easily won election in November. She’ll become the first woman to represent the First Congressional District, which includes the City of St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County.

There is currently no Missouri representation on the panel. Rep. Clay has been a prominent figure on the House Committees on Oversight and Financial Services.

Representative-Elect Bush will be sworn in at noon EST on January 3.