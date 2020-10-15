Republic Services sells uniform as Halloween costume

ST. LOUIS – Republic Services is selling their official driver uniform as a Halloween costume this year.
They said in a Facebook post that the uniform with a hat is available online in sizes from Youth XS to Youth XL.
