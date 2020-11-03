Republican Ann Wagner awaits results for possible fifth term as Rep. for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District

ST. LOUIS – Incumbent Republican Ann Wagner and State Senator Jill Schupp are facing off in what is expected to be a close race for Missouri’s Second Congressional District.

Ann Wagner voted at the Ballwin Golf Course at about 10:30 Tuesday morning.

The line has died down since Wagner was there. Wagner has held her seat in the second district since 2013. This is one of the key districts in Missouri and Wagner is fighting to keep it red.

She has a long history as a top Missouri Republican and co-chairing the RNC for four years. Wagner is seeking her fifth term.

