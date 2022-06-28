SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Voters selected Dan Brady and Alexi Giannoulias as the respective GOP and Democrat nominees for Secretary of State in Tuesday’s Illinois primary election.

Brady and Giannoulias competed in a field of six combined candidates between both parties. They will run to replace Jesse White in November, who will complete his sixth term in January 2023.

Dan Brady has represented the 105th District in central Illinois since 2001 and rose to deputy minority leader of the Illinois General Assembly in 2017.

Giannoulias previously served as Illinois treasurer from 2006 to 2011 and ran for U.S. Senate in 2010.

During Tuesday’s primary election, GOP and Democrat candidates are seeking nomination for several statewide offices, including the governor and attorney general. Ballots also feature candidates for both parties for U.S. Senate, Congress, and state Legislature seats. Vote leaders from both major parties will appear on ballots for the November election.

