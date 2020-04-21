Republican county council members balk at not having oversight over federal COVID-19 funds

CLAYTON, MO – A fight is brewing on the S.t Louis County Council over a bill to give County Executive Sam Page power over spending $175 million federal dollars without having to get ongoing approval from the county council.

The money is from the federal government to help the county cope with the coronavirus crisis.

A bill giving Page that power was introduced in the county council and may come up at Tuesday’s meeting.

Right now, the council has oversight over spending, but under this legislation would give up that power to the county executive where the $175 million is concerned.

Sam Pages Democratic ally, Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy introduced the bill that is strongly opposed by the Republicans on the council. Council Members Tim Fitch and Mark Harder say it would be bad for taxpayers if the council did not have oversight of your tax dollars.

There’s a council meeting Tuesday afternoon where members will discuss how the $175 million is going to be spent and also whether Sam Page should have so much power over spending the money.