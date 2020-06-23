Rescued sea turtle arrives at St. Louis Aquarium

ST. LOUIS – Tsunami, a rescued sea turtle, now calls St. Louis home. The turtle arrived by plane this afternoon at St. Louis Lambert – International Airport.

The sea turtle left the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island this morning. The non-profit group, Turtles Fly Too, helped with the flight. It provides private pilots to fly rescue turtles to their new homes.

Tsunami is a boat strike survivor. He arrived at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on July 18, 2017, with injuries to the left side of the head behind the eye and part of his jaw all the way to his left front flipper. He stayed at the center to be rehabilitated.

Tsunami’s new home is now at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. He will live in the Shark Canyon habitat. The professional animal care team will be able to continue his jaw therapy as needed.

