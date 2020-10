TROY, Mo. – A Cuivre River State Park naturalist found a small colony of ten brown bats last week. The species has been hit hard by white-nose fungus in Missouri, suffering a 95% decline in population.

Researchers from the US Fish and Wildlife Service rushed to Cuivre River State Park to observe the rare bats, according to a Facebook post. They took samples for research and genetic studies.

A biologist tells Cuivre River State Park that this is the largest colony she had seen in two years.

