Reservations required at Missouri State Park campgrounds after reopening

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Campgrounds at Missouri State Parks reopen Monday, May 18 with some new guidelines in place to accommodate social distancing. One significant change is that you must reserve a spot before you arrive. There is also a new contactless, cashless, self-check-in feature.
First-come, first-served camping will no longer be available at most state park campgrounds. Reservations will be required before arrival. New reservations can be made starting Monday for dates beginning Tuesday, May 26.
Missouri State Park beaches will open to the public on Thursday, May 21, with visitors expected to practice social distancing.
Visit mostateparks.com to find a park close to home and make a reservation. Learn more about the details about changes in park procedures here.