Dozens of residential care facilities across Missouri reporting COVID 19 outbreaks

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The elderly population is among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the coronavirus has spread to 49 state-licensed long term care facilities across Missouri, according to Lisa Cox the spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.



Two residents from Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington MO died from complications of COVID-19. In Franklin County 34 of their 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases are from the Grandview nursing home.

In St. Charles the first major nursing home outbreak at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center. Wednesday two more people there tested positive for COVID-19. Now 42 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive for the disease. Five individuals at Frontier have died from COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson with Centerpoint Psychiatric Hospital in St. Charles 24 staff members, one former patient and two current patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Centerpoint said they issued a lockdown and facemasks before it was even recommended.

According to the Post-Dispatch, in the Metro East, three residents at Garden place in Columbia have tested positive for coronavirus. Officials in St. Louis county and city are not confirming outbreaks at nursing homes due to federal privacy laws.