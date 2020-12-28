Residents of the Cottages of Lake Saint Louis to receive COVID vaccine today

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. – The Cottages of Lake St. Louis will be busy Monday as they are the first assisted living facility to announce they will be giving the COVID vaccine to their residents.

Senior citizens, especially those living in long term care facilities, have been deemed among the most vulnerable for having difficult and even deadly battles with COVID-19.

At 9:00 a.m., a group of Walgreens employees will administer the Moderna vaccine to about 140 residents. The state has been distributing the vaccine to those with the most urgent need.

The pandemic has essentially caused seniors to live in isolation for their safety.

Many of the seniors told the FOX 2 news team that they are excited for the vaccinations with the hope that they can hug their children and grandchildren sometime soon.