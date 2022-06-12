CREVE COEUR LAKE, Mo. – People were out early on Sunday morning at Creve Coeur Lake trying to get a run or walk in and beat the heat.

People started showing up shortly after sunrise doing everything from biking to walking to walking their dogs. Many were out early before the extreme heat sets in later in the day.

The heat will be a factor at the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo in Chesterfield. Thousands are expected at the airshow today to see the Blue Angels perform and take a look at the other aircrafts and exhibits.

Organizers are aware of the heat. The show’s website has a message addressing the summer temperatures.

It says due the extreme heat today, there will be no restrictions on how much water people can bring in with them. Usually there are limits.

Organizers are asking people to please not bring hard coolers with them, but soft coolers are being permitted. They have also added water capacity to what’s called the ‘free water buffalo’ next to the STEM Expo.

The message on the air show’s website also cautions people to stay hydrated and tell volunteers at the show if you need medical assistance. And that message really applies to all of us. Stay hydrated in the approaching heat and ask for help if you need it.