Residents react ahead of Maryland Heights Community Center reopening

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – The Maryland Heights Community Center opens its doors again Monday for the first time since a disgruntled employee shot and killed a woman inside.

There are still flowers and teddy bears in front of the center but also a sign on the door reading the center opens at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

“The community is obviously uncomfortable with what took place because we don’t know why it took place,” said Tom Carter, a Maryland Heights resident.

The community center has been closed since last Monday, when police say Michael Honkomp, a former janitor at the community center, shot and killed his co-worker Maria Lucas – angry when he was sent home for disciplinary reasons.

“It’s very surprising. We just don’t have that situation happen in our neighborhood but unfortunately, it did take place,” said Carter.

The city has been working to console the community after this shocking tragedy offering free trauma support and counseling sessions at the Maryland Heights Government Center.

“I normally go to the community center, and it’s a safe facility, family-based, we have a pool, a lot of kids go,” said Carter. “Families know they can take their kids there and not have an issue…it’s just unfortunate.”

Though there was a crime scene at the center just a week ago, many residents we talked to offcamera say they still felt safe in the area after what seems to be an isolated tragedy.

“I think in general everybody does know that it safe we are a strong community.”

Maryland Heights Parks and Recreation said there will be a memorial service for Lucas March 7th at 10 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in St. Louis.