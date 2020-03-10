Residents seeking solutions to alleged property management abuse and misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Residents at City Parc at Pine Senior Housing are claiming property management officials have been abusing and mistreating them dating back six years.

A police report filed by the St. Louis police department shows over 500 calls for service out of the building since May 2014. The seniors living there do not feel safe or protected. Several residents claimed they have been involved in or have witnessed management officials and caretakers getting physically aggressive with them.

“I went to go check with [the manager] if she had followed up with an agency I spoke with her about. That’s when she started verbally attacking me, and then she finally stepped to me twice trying to fight me,” said Rosiland Guys, a tenant at the apartments

She continued, “We’ve had people that have been in a heated battle with management because of one thing or another, and management was so ornery they wouldn’t even go check on one gentleman, and when they did they found him dead.”

Tenants gathered in the lobby as we arrived waiting to share their personal stories experiencing management misconduct. Many were scared to speak on camera about issues going on at the complex out of fear of getting kicked out of their housing or getting wrongly mistreated, but they all agree that enough is enough.

“We just want to feel safe and secure, and we don’t want to feel like we’re being threatened,” said Guy.

Sansone Group is the company responsible for the property and facility management at City Parc at Pine. We reached out to them several times and received no response.

Residents are hoping that Sansone Group is unaware of their conditions and would be willing to help them create a safer living environment.

“I’m just hoping and praying that they don’t know that it’s at this level, because I would hope and pray that they would come here and help us do something,” said Guy.

The residents plan to meet with local agencies on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. to get informed on their rights as tenants and develop a plan of action. City Parc manager is not allowing that meeting to be held on the property.