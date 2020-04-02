Breaking News
Residents snitch on businesses, neighbors amid shutdowns

Pay it Furloughed is a crowdfunded website that lets anyone donate a beer for an impacted federal worker. As long as there are beers available, anyone with a government ID who can legally drink can down as many as they want at partner locations across Washington.

OAK PARK, Illinois – Residents are snitching on businesses and neighbors as authorities worldwide work to enforce business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders meant to limit person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re phoning police and municipal hotlines, complaining to elected officials and shaming scofflaws on social media. And police are issuing citations and sometimes arresting businesses and individuals who violate orders issued by government officials trying to slow the rate of infections that are overwhelming many hospitals.

Among businesses that have been busted are Tulsa, Oklahoma, bars, a Chicago yoga studio and a Denver gaming store.

