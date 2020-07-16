Residents still without power after storms cause outages across the bi-state

ST. LOUIS – The brunt of the storm has moved out of the region, but many residents across the bi-state are still experiencing the effects of the rainy weather.

Over 4,00 residents in Missouri are still without power as of 6:00 a.m., according to the Ameren outage map. On Wednesday afternoon, over 30,000 residents were without power while heavy rain and damage pummeled the St. Louis area. The company estimates the power will be restored by mid afternoon.

Just under 8,000 @AmerenIllinois & @AmerenMissouri customers without power right now. Be careful out there. We have the storm damage reports coming on @FOX2now at 4AM. pic.twitter.com/59B7DHBOv3 — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) July 16, 2020

Other outages were reported also in the Illinois area because of the storms. Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operations center and crews worked through the night to restore power.

More than 1,000 Energy customers are without power as of Thursday morning.