Resolution in Congress would light Gateway Arch in support of Ukraine

ST. LOUIS–U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) has introduced legislation in Congress that would allow the Gateway Arch in St. Louis to be lit up to support Ukraine.

The monument has only been lit up in colors twice before. The first came in October 2004 when Congress passed legislation requiring the Arch be lit up with pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The second was in 2015, when the Department of Interior approved gold lighting to celebrate the monument’s 50th anniversary. It was paid for with private funding.

While other landmarks around the country and around the world have been bathed in yellow and blue at times as a show of support for the country, which has been under attack by Russian military forces, the Gateway Arch National Park has said it can’t accommodate all requests and doesn’t want to pick and choose which ones it supports over others.

Wagner’s resolution is co-sponsored by the entire Missouri delegation in the House.

“The world is united behind Ukraine and lighting up symbols like the Gateway Arch in Ukrainian colors will send a message to our friends and allies in Europe, and across the globe, that the American people are supportive of the sovereign Ukrainian nation,” Wagner, who just returned from visiting the Ukrainian border with Poland, said in a news release.

