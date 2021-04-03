Restaurant owners looking to hire as temperatures get warmer and indoor dining demands increase

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The warmer weather is not only getting people out of the house, but it’s also got more of them to start dining out once again. More customers mean more business and a growing need for workers in an industry that has been decimated by the pandemic.

This time last year, we were talking about restaurants closing down and employee cuts due to the pandemic.

Now, restaurant owners on Main Street in St. Charles tell me they are desperately looking for people to come work for them.

“It’s been a tough go for a lot of folks on this street the entire pandemic,” Joe Ancmon, the owner of Novellus said.

One year later and the restaurant scene has made what feels like a complete turnaround and with the uptick in traffic, restaurant owners everywhere are looking to hire.

Ancmon owns Novellus, Vallinci’s, and Burger Underground on Main street in St. Charles.

“We own three restaurants on this street and we could use a dozen more people,” Ancmon said.

He said Main Street naturally draws a large dining crowd, especially when there’s nice weather.

“Dining on Main Street is an experience,” Ancmon said. “It’s not just a plate of food in front of you. There’s a whole aura that goes on here at Main Street.”

After speaking and working with other restaurant owners nearby, he said now is the time everyone is looking for help but help is hard to find.

“I think people learned behavior. They found different things to do. The whole work from home thing. They were hiring left and right,” Ancmon said. “I think some of those entry-level employees that we would normally have as servers have gone that route.”

