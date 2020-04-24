Restaurant’s free lunches help students get through coronavirus pandemic

STAUNTON, Ill. – One local restaurant is getting a lot of business during the pandemic. In fact, the wait at the drive-thru can be nearly an hour. Not a single customers is complaining. In fact, they’re expressing thanks.

Times are tough for restaurants. That’s certainly the case for a family-owned pizzeria out of Staunton, Illinois. But, the owners came up with a business model and the idea has taken off.

Angela Cavataio and her parents run Cavataio’s Restaurant and Pizzeria on South Edwardsville Street in Staunton. A small mom-and-pop shop with a big heart.

For the lunch rush, Cavataio’s is making pizzas and giving them away to children at no charge.

You don’t have to crunch the numbers to know that free pizzas won’t make you any money. Certainly not during a pandemic, when your dining room is shut down. But as it turns out the Cavataios know a thing or two about business and being a good neighbor. People have been donating and that’s allowed them to continue for four weeks now.

Cavataio’s is giving small, one-topping pizzas to children Tuesdays through Fridays from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. They now have given out over 1,100 pizzas.