Restaurants on both side of the St. Louis city-county border weigh in on upcoming county COVID restrictions

MAPLEWOOD, Mo- The St. Louis City/County dividing line could mean a huge difference when it comes to restaurants staying in business.

Because of Covid-19, this is the last weekend that county restaurants can serve diners inside.

The new county restriction begins Tuesday and will last at least four weeks.

Qui Tran’s family owns Mai Lee Restaurant.

He said “It’s going to affect us tremendously like a lot of restaurants in town.”

Tran does not blame County Executive Sam Page for the order, he’s said we all our to blame. Tran added, “I think we need to take self-responsibility and look out for one another and that’s some I think we need to take self responsibly and look out for one another and that’s something we’re not doing.”

His family owns another restaurant in Creve Coeur and this one in the city where they can still offer indoor dining. Still, there will be furloughs at some of the establishments.

Michael’s restaurant is in the city. It’s only about five doors away from the city/county dividing line. But they are not rejoicing. Katina Malliotakis’ family has owned Michael’s for 42 years. She said, “We don’t know if it’s going to happen to us sooner or later, I feel for the other restaurants. This is going to be hardship for everyone.”

About a block or two west, past the dividing line into the county is Acero. Adam Gnau is the restaurant’s general manager. He said, “Very frustrating, it’s right there we can look down the road and see it.”

He said his restaurants is very safe and they follow all the guidelines. He said if the health department can inspect restaurants for things like food safety then also inspect them for Covid-19 safety and if they pass the inspection allow them to stay open.