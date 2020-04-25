Restaurants unexpectedly surprised by community support

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Curbside pick-up is the latest trend in the restaurant industry. In the past restaurants have relied on to-go or dine-in service. But with a lingering pandemic and businesses unsure of when it will be over, curbside could be here to stay.

“We really didn’t push curbside. We did to-go orders, but I would say it was probably 1 percent of our sales. I did the numbers back in December and we were like, okay we are going to be building off of this. What do we do?” said Shamrocks’s Pub & Grill Owner Kelly Dent.

Kelly Dent and her husband are the owners of Shamrock’s Pub and Grill in St. Peters. She has been unexpectedly surprised with the support they’ve been getting despite the dramatic changes.

“A lot of our regulars have always supported us. But, we’ve gotten so many new customers we didn’t even know we had. We share a lot of business with local restaurants. We’re pretty good friends. Tight-knit. So, some of their regulars have been coming over and trying us out and we’ve been kind of supporting each other. It’s been nice,” said Kelly Dent.

Customers are seeming to like curbside as well.

“It’s been wonderful. I just recently had open-heart surgery. I can’t really interact with people so it’s been wonderful. The service is great out here in St. Peters,” said customer Sharon Sheffield.

“Friday is definitely busy. We’re also pretty busy on Saturdays. We do family meals. We do like barbeque family meals,” said Kelly Dent.

Red Lobster and The Pasta House had lines of cars waiting to pick up their curbside orders. Servers simply grab their orders and drop it off in their cars, protective gloves and masks on, of course. Large franchise restaurants seem to be doing just fine, but its nice to know smaller restaurants, like Shamrock’s, are finding success in curbside as well.

“It’s been a learning experience, but we’re getting through it,” said Kelly Dent. “We think even after we re-open its going to be a big part of our business.”

You can find restaurants that are offering curbside service in your area here.