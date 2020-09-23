Restrictions for youth sports and in-person learning expected to ease in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo.- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to announce the relaxing of several restrictions on youth sports during a press conference at 8:30 am. The changes will take effect Monday. You can watch the press conference on FOX2Now.com this morning.

Starting Monday games will be allowed in high frequency of contact sports for children younger than 14 and all middle schoolers. That means that in sports such as football, basketball, ice hockey, and wrestling, competitive games will be permitted.

However, games for high contact sports including football still will not be allowed at the high school level for the time being. St. Louis County spokesman Doug Moore says that all students, including high schoolers, will be allowed to play competitive games in moderate-contact sports including soccer, softball, volleyball, field hockey and lacrosse. Two parents or spectators per athlete will be permitted to attend games, with an overall limit of 50.

Moore says the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is speaking with athletic directors and others about how to make high contact sports like football games safe for high schoolers to play. He expects a document to be released on that issue in the next two or three weeks and that high school football could be played at some point this fall in St. Louis County.

Moore tells us in the most recent two weeks of data there has been a sharp reduction in the rate of new cases in 15 to 19-year-olds. That’s why Moore says Page will also recommend that middle school students be allowed to return to in person learning. That is a recommendation, not a mandate. At this point it’s recommended that high school students not yet return to classes.