Retail stores allowed to reopen, new shopping guidelines put in place

ST. LOUIS – Retail stores in St. Louis City and County have the freedom to reopen. Given the current COVID-19 climate, stores have revamped their shopping protocols to make shopping safe for retailers and the public.

Madie Osvath is the store manager of MOD in Streets of St. Charles.

“We’ve been sanitizing all the counters, bars, and the fitting room. Every piece of clothing that gets tried on we steam. All the jewelry, if it’s touched, we sanitize that. We’re just trying to do the best we can maintaining our distance and being respectful of the client,” said Madie Osvath, manager MOD.

Most retailers are implementing occupancy restrictions and requiring shoppers to wear masks inside the store. These shopping guidelines may be a little unorthodox, and for some, it’s hindering their shopping experience.

It will take some time to get used to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while shopping. Waiting in a line outside of a store while everyone takes turns going inside to shop has deterred some. On the other hand, many people are excited about the opportunity to shop for clothes in-store.

Heaven Richardson was shopping with her family at West County Mall today for an upcoming event.

“I’m super excited just because I’ve been in the house for so long and I’m not really use to being in there for so long. So it does feel good to get out and like be normal, I guess,” said Richardson.

Some retail shops have decided to remain closed for the time being. St. Louis reopening completely will gradually occur, but for now, the public seems to like the slow and steady approach.