Retired Air Force Officer wins $4 Million Mega Millions Prize

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Lottery announced Monday, a retired Air Force officer won a $4 Million Mega Millions Prize.

Mo Lottery said Denise Bazan bought tickets for the Mega Millions in the spur of the moment and didn’t know she won until a few days after the drawing when her friend called her.

“My friend said, ‘Well, I know you bought a Mega Millions ticket. Was it you?’” Bazan explained. “I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ and she said, ‘Someone in Mountain Grove won $4 million!’”

After comparing her tickets to the winning numbers, Bazan told her friend, “No, I won $4,000. Wait a minute…that’s a lot of zeroes.”

Bazan said she plans to use some of the money for investments and charity.

The winning ticket was purchased at Murphy USA, 2106 N. Main Ave., in Mountain Grove.

The winning numbers were 17, 27, 28, 50, and 55. The Mega Ball number was 25, and the Megaplier number was 4.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game with jackpots that grow until won. Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated at $297 million.

