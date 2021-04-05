Retrial planned in St. Louis officer’s beating by colleagues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they will retry two white St. Louis police officers on charges stemming from the 2017 beating of a Black undercover colleague during a protest.
Jurors last week were unable to reach a decision on some charges against former officers Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers. A decision to retry the case was announced Monday and a new trial set for June 7.
The jury acquitted Officer Steven Korte of charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and of lying to the FBI about the attack on Officer Luther Hall.